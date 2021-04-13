Chris McKay Photo : CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

In the grand tradition of Igor and Victor Frankenstein, two films nobody has ever thought about, The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay has signed on to direct Renfield, a movie about Count Dracula’s varyingly loyal bug-eating buddy. This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which doesn’t have many details beyond that, but much like 2020's The Invisible Man, this is being put out by Universal and could therefore be considered part of the Dark Universe—not that anyone’s saying that, certainly.

What we can say is that the most recent draft of the Renfield script (based on a story outline by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman) was written by Ryan Ridley, who is a Rick And Morty writer and voice actor, which seems to suggest some tonal implications about this project. Then again, THR guesses that the script will get another pass now that McKay has signed on, so there might be some changes coming anyway.

For those who never read Dracula, in the original Bram Stoker book Renfield is a patient in an asylum who is essentially being groomed to worship Count Dracula. He eats bugs and rats and birds, working his way up to drinking blood because Dracula tells him that it will help him live forever (but really Dracula’s just being a dick). Whether this is a more lighthearted take on the character, centering the Dracula story on Renfield would be a pretty good way to reframe the vampire’s monstrousness in a relatively new way.