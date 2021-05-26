Chris Pratt fights future aliens in The Tomorrow War trailer

Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War Photo : Amazon Prime

After releasing an all-too-brief teaser, Amazon has dropped the full trailer for The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi action blockbuster which imagines a devastating world in which Chris Pratt is humanity’s only hope. And Betty Gilpin plays his wife who stays at home with the kid while Pratt time-travels to battle aliens??? Not casting Gilpin as the lead and making Pratt the stay-at-home dad is, in the parlance of Pretty Woman, a big mistake. Huge.



Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, Edwin Hodge, J.K. Simmons, Jasmine Matthews, and Mike Mitchell (aka Mr. Slice, aka Spoonman). With that lineup, there’s gotta be more laughs than what’s in the trailer. Here’s the official plot synopsis for The Tomorrow War, which premieres July 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime: