Chris Pratt fights future aliens in The Tomorrow War trailer

After releasing an all-too-brief teaser, Amazon has dropped the full trailer for The Tomorrow War, the sci-fi action blockbuster which imagines a devastating world in which Chris Pratt is humanity’s only hope. And Betty Gilpin plays his wife who stays at home with the kid while Pratt time-travels to battle aliens??? Not casting Gilpin as the lead and making Pratt the stay-at-home dad is, in the parlance of Pretty Woman, a big mistake. Huge.
Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, Edwin Hodge, J.K. Simmons, Jasmine Matthews, and Mike Mitchell (aka Mr. Slice, aka Spoonman). With that lineup, there’s gotta be more laughs than what’s in the trailer. Here’s the official plot synopsis for The Tomorrow War, which premieres July 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime:
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.