Previously delayed by the pandemic, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is finally heading to theaters—which are slowly becoming a place we can visit again, emphasis on slowly. But perhaps by the time this movie is released, on May 14, things will be a little more open and safe. In the meantime, Lionsgate has released the final trailer for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, starring Chris Rock (who also serves as executive producer and came up with the idea for the film) and Max Minghella as a couple of detectives tracking down a maniacal serial killer who seems to be imitating Jigsaw:



Maybe it’s the ol’ quarantine noggin, but Spiral: From The Book Of Saw (a title so indulgent it must always be said in full) looks like a fun little time—if your idea of fun involves the Saw franchise and its unwieldy mythology, which is somehow even more convoluted than its gory death-traps. Both are definitely present in this trailer, along with Samuel L. Jackson, who gets a silly intro befitting the erstwhile Nick Fury. Also: Detective Chris Rock puzzling over cork boards covered in photos and string. Literally who could ask for more.

Directed by franchise vet Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw was written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, the co-writers of 2017's Jigsaw—a limp and forgettable reboot that is hopefully being ignored for the sake of this new installment.