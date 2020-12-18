Clockwise from top: Nomadland (Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures); Lovers Rock (Photo: Parisa Taghizedeh/Amazon Prime Video.); I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (Photo: Mary Cybulski/Netflix ) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

Yesterday, The A.V. Club posted its list of the best movies of 2020. That was, of course and as it always is, a group effort—a picture of the year in film as determined through consensus as much as singular passion. For the latter, you can peruse the individual ballots, which provide a look at how all 12 contributors voted. Or you can press play on the podcast below—the year’s final episode of Film Club, in which our critics, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife, run down their respective top-1o lists and discuss their own favorites of 2020. Admittedly, there’s some consensus between the two of them, too.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcast, Push The Envelope.