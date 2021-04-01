Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Screenshot : Sony Pictures

With all the buzz surrounding The Snyder Cut, people are wondering what movie will be the next to get a director’s cut that’s worthy of as much attention. Now that we know the rumored NC-17 Mrs. Doubtfire cut will never be released, we’re stuck waiting for the next best thing. Well, here’s a hopeful candidate. In an interview with Variety, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood actress Margot Robbie mentioned that there’s a 20-hour cut of the Quentin Tarantino film.



Advertisement

“There’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons, obviously, can’t make the cut,” she said. Robbie was also asked if there’s an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, but we’re not getting that: “There is not a David Ayer cut that is in the works or going to be released,” she said. And, by the way, there’s sadly no extended cut of Promising Young Woman, either. In the same interview, director Emerald Fennell said, “Honestly, we used every second of footage we had. We shot the film in 23 days and were moving locations often a few times a day. The dream of having excess footage that could go into my incredibly mega maniacal cut.”

Tarantino is no stranger to director’s cuts. Back in 2015, Tarantino turned The Hateful Eight into a Netflix miniseries with his extended cut. Tarantino’s movies tend to run on the longer side, but Once Upon A Time felt particularly long, running at nearly 3 hours. Could we all sit through 20 whopping hours of Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio shooting the shit and Margaret Qualley’s feet? Perhaps we’d finally get to find out if Cliff Booth actually killed his wife.

