One of the many joys of Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers is watching these women watch each other work. As the characters turn the tables on a system that seems rigged against them, there’s a palpable awe and mutual respect between colleagues who do their jobs and do it well. We were lucky enough to score a few minutes with the dazzling Hustlers cast and, as it turns out, that sense of reverence and admiration was shared on set among co-stars as well. We spoke to Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, and Keke Palmer about sharing scenes with a killer ensemble, and the challenges of pole dancing.

