Cowboys is a modern western with a lot more on its mind than the average oater, but it still makes time to revel in the majesty of wide-open spaces. After coming out to his mother as trans, Joe (Sasha Knight) and his troubled father Troy (Steve Zahn) go on the lamb, heading due north to Canada. Their journey treats audiences to a stunning view of the Montana wilderness, and both actors relished the opportunity to live the cowboy lifestyle during their on-location shoot. During their conversation with The A.V. Club, Knight shared how it reminded him of his years growing up in Colorado, for better and for worse, and Zahn explained why he’s so comfortable among his equine costars. And, on the occasion of Saving Silverman’s 20th anniversary, Zahn reflected on one of the most fun times he ever had on set—recommending that his young costar wait a few more years before checking that one out.

Cowboys is available via Virtual Cinemas and on VOD beginning February 12.