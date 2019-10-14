Yes, Crispin Glover has seen the photo going around of himself with his father, Bruce Glover, and he assures us it’s no “deepfake.” In fact, he’s pretty delighted it’s caught the internet’s attention, especially because their similarities play an important role in his next directorial feature—coming in 2020, he promises—which stars the father and son duo. Free publicity! But, in the meantime, Glover’s been busy with Lucky Day, a darkly comedic crime thriller written and directed by Roger Avery, who won an Academy Award back in 1995 for co-writing Pulp Fiction. In it, Glover plays Luc, a deadly passionate hitman with an idiosyncratic French accent, intent on killing the fresh-out-of-prison Red (Luke Bracy) who was responsible for his brother’s death. If Glover’s role as a quirky, psychopathic assassin reminds you of his role in Charlie’s Angels, well, he’s aware of that too, and he was more than happy to tell us about the allure of both characters when we spoke with him ahead of Lucky Day’s premiere.

Lucky Day opened last Friday in limited release, and is available to watch now on VOD.