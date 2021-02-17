Cruella De Vil gets her revenge against The Baroness in Cruella trailer

We finally get a glimpse of Cruella De Vil’s origin story.
The Cruella trailer, which Disney released on Wednesday morning, shows a young Cruella (Emma Stone) set to prove her worth in ‘70s London high society. From what’s pieced together in Cruella’s narration, she hasn’t quite made a good impression on others because, you know, the whole being evil thing: “From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else. That didn’t sit well with some people. But I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were always scared...that I’d be...a psycho.” This time, the antagonist is Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) and Cruella decides to one-up her by crashing her party in quite an eye-catching outfit. It’s a reveal that’d put any Drag Race queen to shame.
We also get to see Kirby Howell-Baptiste as a photographer named Tabitha, and Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser as Cruella’s goons. In case Maleficent wasn’t your thing, it looks like Disney took a very different aesthetic direction with this one. It feels a lot like Birds Of Prey (in a very sanitized way), and Stone actually seems to be having lots of fun playing the Disney villain. Cruella, directed by Craig Gilespie, premieres on May 28. (Whether it’ll get the Disney+ rollout like Mulan and Soul remains to be seen.)
Here’s the official plot Disney shared:
Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
For now, check out the trailer below.