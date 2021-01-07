Cyborg's reportedly been written out of The Flash film and won't be recast

Image : Warner Bros.

If you recall, Ray Fisher wants nothing more to do with Walter Hamada, the current president of DC Films. In case anyone was curious as to how that would impact any projects involving the Justice League, we are about to find out sooner than later: According to The Wrap, a source close to The Flash film says that they have already written the planned Cyborg cameo out of the current version of the film. As of now, Warner Bros. has no plans to recast Fisher.

Just before 2020 came to a close, Fisher tweeted a statement against Hamada and Warner Bros., confirming that he will “not participate in any production associated with” the DC Films president after the investigation into his allegations of racism and additional abuse on the Justice League set. The conflict came to light back in July when Fisher began to publicly address his experience with director Joss Whedon, who he says fostered a “gross, abusive, unprofessional” environment on the set. Co-star Jason Momoa was the first person involved with the film outside of Zack Snyder to publicly stand behind Fisher ahead of WarnerMedia’s internal investigation, denouncing both their treatment during filming and WarnerMedia’s decision to release a “fake Frosty announcement” to allegedly distract from Fisher’s complaints. After the conglomerate concluded its review, it announced that it would take “remedial action,” but never got around to specifying what those actions would be or who they would target.

In September, Fisher went on to say that the president of DC Films “throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that [he] would relent on [then-DC Entertainment president] Geoff Johns.” Warner Bros. denied any wrongdoing on Hamada’s part before claiming that Fisher refused to to speak to the investigators despite “multiple attempts” to connect.

It’s hard to determine how much Cyborg’s absence will impact the Flash film, which will explore the ideas of a multiverse. Fisher, however, will be busy with ABC’s Women Of The Movement limited series.