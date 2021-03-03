Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt join Disney's live-action Pinocchio

Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Image : Amy Sussman/Staff, Neilson Barnard/Staff ( Getty Images )

Disney’s next big live-action film is picking up steam. Pinocchio, which has apparently been in the making since 2018, is finally moving forward with new additions to its cast. Cynthia Erivo has signed on to play the iconic Blue Fairy, who brought the puppet Pinocchio to life. This is just one of Erivo’s upcoming projects. The actress, who recently starred in HBO’s The Outsider, will next be seen in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha as a young Aretha Franklin and in Apple TV+ anthology series Roar.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who starred in the Golden Globe-nominated The Trial Of Chicago 7, will play the wise Jiminy Cricket. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the titular character, Keegan-Michael Key is the voice of villainous anthropomorphic fox Honest John, and Lorraine Bracco will voice a new character called Sofia the Seagull. They join previously announced cast member Tom Hanks, who will play the woodcarver Geppetto, and Luke Evans who plays the antagonistic coachman.

Pinocchio, which will be a combination of live-action and some heavy duty visual effects, will premiere on Disney Plus (obviously). The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis, who gets to reunite with Hanks after Forrest Gump and The Polar Express. Zemeckis also co-wrote the script with Chris Weitz.