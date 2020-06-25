f As the lone European in the headlining triumvirate of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Dan Stevens may just have a deeper understanding of the massive, weird, and quintessentially European contest than Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The Brit has long watched the annual event, something that surely helped him really own the role of Alexander Lemtov, the quasi-bad guy of the new Netflix original. The A.V. Club talked to Stevens about Europe’s love affair with pop music, the Eurovision phenomenon, and how that’s all represented in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.