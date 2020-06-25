Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Dan Stevens on what Americans don't get about the Eurovision Song Contest

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Dan Stevens
Dan StevensEurovisionEurovision Song ContestEurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
fAs the lone European in the headlining triumvirate of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Dan Stevens may just have a deeper understanding of the massive, weird, and quintessentially European contest than Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The Brit has long watched the annual event, something that surely helped him really own the role of Alexander Lemtov, the quasi-bad guy of the new Netflix original. The A.V. Club talked to Stevens about Europe’s love affair with pop music, the Eurovision phenomenon, and how that’s all represented in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.

