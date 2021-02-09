Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Daniel Kaluuya says he had an "intense" 8-hour meeting with Fred Hampton's family

Marah Eakin
In Judas And The Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, the young Black Panther Party leader who was gunned down at 21. It’s a bold and moving role for the Brit, who tells The A.V. Club that he was inspired by an “intense” 8-hour sit down that he and director Shaka King, co-star Dominique Fishback, and producers Ryan Coogler and Charles King had with some of Hampton’s family, including his namesake son, Fred Hampton, Jr. Part audition and part therapy session, the meeting was, Kaluuya says, “deeply affecting and wide-ranging,” even including a tour of some of the areas where Hampton grew up. More on that, plus Kaluuya’s thoughts on the film’s always-poignant messages of social justice, in the video above.

Judas And The Black Messiah premieres on HBO Max on Friday, February 12.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

