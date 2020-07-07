The man. The myth. The Machete. A character actor for the ages, Danny Trejo shows no signs of slowing down. Whether he’s claiming the title of “the actor with the most onscreen deaths,” or literally saving a child from a car wreck, Trejo is constantly re-certifying his status as a Hollywood icon. In the new documentary, Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo, filmmaker Brett Harvey chronicles the astounding life and career of the actor, tracing back to his rough childhood that lead to prison time, which then, against all odds, lead to bit parts in movies, leading to an honest-to-goodness film career. Of course, Trejo didn’t stop there. In anticipation of the documentary’s digital release, we spoke with the actor over Zoom, and he was quick to point that he’s also a restauranteur, a musician, a producer, and a philanthropist who’s always looking for ways to give back to his community, especially during quarantine. And, as busy as he is, we had to talk about his new favorite pastime, Animal Crossing, and why it’s his favorite place to escape to. From San Quentin State Prison, to movies with Quentin Tarantino, Danny Trejo reflects on one hell of a life.

Image Credit: Graphic: Jimmy Hasse, Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images