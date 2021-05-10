Dave Bautista Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

In the Marvel movies, Dave Bautista plays an alien named Drax whose primary special ability is that he likes stabbing monsters with knives, an experience that will presumably be beneficial now that he’s reportedly been cast in director Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out (though the first movie wasn’t really about knives, beyond the title line and that knife chair with all the knives). That comes from Deadline, which says Bautista is “set to join” Daniel Craig in the next Knives Out movie, which will hopefully have some clever title that is not Knives Out 2. Whatever it’s called, it’ll be on Netflix, as the streaming service paid $450 million to land two Knives Out sequels earlier this year.

Advertisement

We don’t know who Bautista might be playing, since nobody has released an official statement on this, but we hope with all of our hearts that he adopts some kind of absurd accent like Craig’s Benoit Blanc. Maybe he could be Blanc’s long-lost brother and have the same smooth-as-mol asses accent? That would be a lot of fun. Anyway, this will be Bautista and Craig’s second movie together, though you’d be forgiven for forgetting the first (they fought each other in the crummy Bond movie Spectre).

This comes just a few days after Bautista explained that one of the reasons he chose to be in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and not James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was so he could “build a relationship with Netflix.” Clearly that’s working out for him, since Army Of The Dead isn’t even out yet and he’s already getting more high-profile Netflix projects. He could probably even get into the next seasons of Bridgerton and Stranger Things if he emails the right person. They could bring back House Of Cards and Hemlock Grove as Dave Bautista vehicles!