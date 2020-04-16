Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Dave Hill and the Drunk Bus directors on booze, poop, and Devo

Marah Eakin
In Drunk Bus, Dave Hill plays Devo Ted, the eBay stalking weed dealer buddy of Charlie Tahan’s Michael, a recent college graduate who seems stuck in both his dead-end job and in the ghost of a recent relationship. Based on director Brandon LaGanke’s time driving the drunk bus at Kent State University, the film—which was co-directed by John Carlucci—was set to premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and later play the Cleveland International Film Festival, both of which have fallen victim to COVID-19.

The A.V. Club talked to LaGanke, Carlucci, and Hill—who’d been doing other interviews in corpse paint for his band Witch Taint—about losing their premiere to the virus, what’s next for the movie, and if you can ever really clean human feces out of the slotted floor of a public bus.

