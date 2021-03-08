Daveed Diggs in Hamilton Photo : Disney

Daveed Diggs makes it look easy. While most actors are thrilled to be involved with just one project getting awards attention, the 39-year-old is in three projects currently up for trophies. In addition to Soul’s recent Golden Globe win, Diggs is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in Hamilton. On top of that, he’s celebrating a nomination for his Good Lord Bird costar Ethan Hawke while currently starring on season two of TNT’s Snowpiercer. “It’s been a good couple of years and we’ve chosen some really good projects and I’ve had a great time getting to know and work with all of these artists,” Diggs humbly tells The A.V. Club. “And the SAG Awards are a cool one. I am generally weird with awards and awards shows, but that one.... It’s nice that it’s sort of from us.”

While guesting on the most recent episode of The A.V. Club’s podcast Push The Envelope—which also includes a breakdown of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards’ best and weirdest moments—Diggs discusses Hamilton’s lasting legacy for both fans and the cast; the importance of Black people being able to tell their own stories, as with Soul and black-ish; and what fans can expect from the rest of Snowpiercer’s second season.

