In Atom Egoyan’s new film Guest Of Honour, David Thewlis is a slowly unraveling food inspector in search of clean kitchens and easy answers. He’s also a rabbit aficionado, and a doting father. The A.V. Club talked to Egoyan and Thewlis about the film, the food, and the rabbits at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and the highlights of our conversation are above.

