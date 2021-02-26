Photo : Ian Walton ( Getty Images )

Here’s a Superman movie finally worth getting excited about.



Shadow And Act’s Trey Mangum r eported on Friday that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman feature film for Warner Bros. and DC, with J.J. Abrams tapped as producer. The movie’s very early in development, and no director nor actor is attached to the project yet. The Hollywood Reporter also shared that according to sources, the movie is “being set up as a Black Superman story.”

In a statement given to Shadow And Act, Coates expressed his gratitude towards the opportunity to write the script: “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Abrams also gave his own statement, saying, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

Advertisement

Coates is a journalist and author, who is best known for writing the hit non-fiction book Between The World And Me, a powerful look at being a Black man living in the United States. He also wrote the recent comic book series for Black Panther and Captain America, so he’s a great fit for this project.



We haven’t gotten a decent Superman movie in decades, but with Coates and Abrams involved, it’s looking pretty hopeful.