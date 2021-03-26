What’s your favorite conspiracy theory? That’s a question we posed to Godzilla Vs. Kong star Demián Bichir, who chimed in with a real humdinger. As he explains in the video above, he’s not immune to the charms of the one that says that we don’t know just what lies under the surface of the Earth’s vast oceans. Sure, there are whales and fish, and all that—but what about Atlantis? Ancient dinosaurs? All possible, according to Bichir.

Of course, we also talked about Godzilla Vs. Kong, and his character’s possibly nefarious designs on the two titans. That plus conspiracies and more can be found in the video above.

Godzilla Vs. Kong will be in theaters and on HBO Max now.