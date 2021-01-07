Plus

Photo : Vertical Entertainment

Chloë Grace Moretz fights off fighter planes and CGI gremlins in the fun, pulpy WWII dogfight movie Shadow In The Cloud (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/1). The military action continues with Redemption Day (select theaters 1/8; VOD and digital platforms 1/12), about a marine, played by Gary Dourdan, who infiltrates a terrorist cell to save his wife. Meagan Good steps in front of and behind the camera for the drama If Not Now, When? (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/8), about a group of estranged high school friends reunited through tragedy. Based on the book by Naoki Higashida, The Reason I Jump (virtual theaters 1/8) looks at the lives of five young nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. Con Air director Simon West orchestrates the mayhem of the Chinese volcanic disaster movie Skyfire (VOD 1/12). The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise (Hulu 1/15) follows a teen on a journey to record all of his favorite sounds before a surgery that will leave him unable to hear any of them. Brooklyn filmmaker Lynne Sachs assembles 35 years’ worth of footage she shot of her dad for the intimate Film About A Father Who (virtual theaters 1/15). The Gatekeepers director Dror Moreh turns his attention to the decades-long struggle for peace in the Middle East, as told from the perspective of the American mediators and negotiators working toward that goal over the past 30 years, in The Human Factor (select theaters 1/22). The MMA drama Born A Champion (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/22) follows a jujitsu fighter who gets a second shot at glory. The DTV action star Frank Grillo plays a vigilante on the run through Mexico in No Man’s Land (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/22). Frank Oz went and filmed illusionist Derek DelGaudio’s one-man live show (which Oz also directed) In & Of Itself (Hulu 1/22). Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, and Jacki Weaver star in Penguin Bloom (Netflix 1/27), based on Bradley Trevor Greive’s novel about a family that copes with a terrible accident by caring for an injured bird. The Night (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/29), starring A Separation’s Shahab Hosseini, traps an Iranian couple in an American hotel haunted by dark forces and secrets. You’ll find more MMA action in Haymaker (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 1/22), starring Nick Sasso as a retired Muay Thai fighter looking to get back in the ring. And two kids from Brooklyn reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage in the Netflix family film Finding ’Ohana (Netflix 1/29).

Postponed

Photo : Sony Pictures

Will fifth time be the charm for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which won’t open in January, just as it didn’t open in August, or April, or February of last year? The sequel to the CGI-heavy family comedy is now scheduled for this April, which is when Warner Bros. will release the new Mortal Kombat movie in theaters and on HBO Max. Escape Room 2, a follow-up to a very January thriller from 2018, has experienced its own series of delays, and has now been saddled with the indeterminate release date of “sometime in 2021.” Same goes for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, based on the stage musical of the same name. Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has currently settled on August, scrapping a January and then February release that would have made it eligible for this year’s pushed-back Academy Awards. And Sundance favorite Nine Days, which vaguely resembles a low-fi, live-action Soul, will now be released by Sony Pictures Classics at some point over the summer.