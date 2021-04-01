Dwayne Johnson; Vin Diesel Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez / Rick Diamond ( Getty Images )

While we are led to believe that peace has once again descended upon the land of the Fast and Furious, it’s still important to occasionally look back on that dark and dreadful era and remember its vital lessons, lest the cycle candy-assery repeat itself. Today, class, we examine the lingering ramifications of Fast & Furious 6's final scene, which you may only remember on the basis of its send-off for series star, the late Paul Walker. However, if we look closely at this primary historical source, one finds a most peculiar detail that has set the Fast and Furious scholarly world ablaze. We speak, of course, of the clip below, particularly what occurs near the 2:34" mark.



Do our eyes deceive us, or does it look like either Dwayne Johnson or Vin Diesel has been green screened / CGIed into the scene? This would certainly track with the long-standing rumors that neither could stand the sight of each other for a while. Other astute viewers argue that the wonky-looking scene is merely due to some candy-ass camerawork involving line-of-sight and forced perspective.

Either way, what a remarkable artifact from a time of such strife. Two full-grown men millionaires unable to play nice, thus making things super weird for the rest of us. Truly, a metaphor for the ages.

And this wouldn’t be the first time two costars forced crews to film their shots separately. The Good Wife fans may recall Archie Panjabi’s final scene on the CBS drama in 2015, which was infamously green-screened because of tension between Panjabi and series star Julianna Margulies. At least in Diesel and The Rock’s case their characters were already at odds, Alicia Florrick (Margulies) Kalinda Sharma (Panjabi) were pals. Nothing says friendship like hating each other.

