Note: Bong Joon-ho discusses a few key plot points from Parasite in the video above, so do not watch if you want to enter the movie cold.



This past May, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite claimed the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and has ridden atop a mounting wave of accolades ever since. In his Cannes dispatch, A.A. Dowd lauded the film as a worthy winner, and described it as “unmistakably Bong,” the latest of the director’s works to use genre and black humor as a means to dissect class politics and the uglier impulses of modern society. It’s been a busy couple of months for Bong, but we were lucky enough to sit down with him in Los Angeles to dissect the themes that fuel Parasite, and to learn about the pop culture that shaped his unique sense of humor.

