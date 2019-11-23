Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Director Mark Landsman’s National Enquirer doc is a "Frankenstein story"

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The National Enquirer
1
Save

These days, The National Enquirer is a right wing propaganda machine that, due to its pretty low circulation, essentially operates as a pro-Trump billboard sitting at eye level in every supermarket checkout line. But while the paper certainly doesn’t have a sterling reputation, it hasn’t always been purely out to sway elderly voters who don’t know any better. As director Mark Landsman found when he was putting together his documentary Scandalous: The Untold Story Of The National Enquirer, the paper grew from gore rag to star tracker to—weirdly enough—doing critical journalistic work that led to O.J. Simpson losing the civil lawsuit filed by the Simpson and Goldman families. It’s an interesting story, especially for those who are interested in the more sensational aspects of celebrity journalism, and one that The A.V. Club sat down with Landsman to talk through earlier this month.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Documentary

Memories become a mystery in the trailer for Netflix documentary Tell Me Who I Am

Maiden's Tracy Edwards on coming to terms with being an inspiration

Relive the danger with this trailer for theme park documentary Class Action Park

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement