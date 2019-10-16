Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Director Taika Waititi on the darkness of Jojo Rabbit

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Taika Waititi
It’s hard to imagine having the guts to pitch—let alone make—a movie about a boy and his imaginary friend Hitler, but that’s why Taika Waititi makes the big bucks. The director has been dreaming of making the new Jojo Rabbit for some time, and only managed to seal the deal when he agreed to play the aforementioned genocidal dictator. The A.V. Club talked to him about the film’s origins and messages at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie garnered, as IndieWire wrote, both “Oscar buzz and some outspoken detractors.”

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

