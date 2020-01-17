Does the Oscar-nominated 1917 have anything new to say about war?

For the second Film Club of the year, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife sit down to discuss 1917, the “one-shot” World War I film from director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins. Join our critics as they discuss why this recently minted Oscar favorite feels like an empty technical showcase.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussion of Dolittle as well. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.