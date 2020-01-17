Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

Does the Oscar-nominated 1917 have anything new to say about war?

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
For the second Film Club of the year, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife sit down to discuss 1917, the “one-shot” World War I film from director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins. Join our critics as they discuss why this recently minted Oscar favorite feels like an empty technical showcase.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussion of Dolittle as well. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

