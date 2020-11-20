In Netflix’s latest entry into the holiday genre, Dolly Parton Presents: Christmas On The Square, Parton plays a literal angel heaven-bent on keeping a miserly single gal from—and this is real—selling the entire town she grew up in so it can be torn down and turned into the region’s largest mall.

It’s a little over the top, sure, but that’s Parton for you: She doesn’t do things in half measures. As she tells us in the video above, that includes Christmas cookies. Though she doesn’t have kids herself, she invites over all her nieces and nephews for what she calls “Cookie Night,” where they make “every kind of cookie in the world, including some of the ugliest cookies you’ve ever seen.” She’s personally partial to stars, because “you can nibble on every little corner.”

Advertisement

More from Parton in the clip above, as well as Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Debbie Allen’s cookie picks and dream angel costumes. While Allen says she’d wear “a big ballerina dress” if she were an angel, Lewis says she’d wear an African turban and kente cloth over her “big afro,” because “the natural hair is an antenna to the angels.” Baranski, on the other hand, says it’s all about the halo, just so she’d always be bathed in flattering light.