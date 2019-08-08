In The Kitchen, Domhnall Gleeson plays “Gabriel,” a Vietnam vet with a complete lack of remorse for taking a human life. In real life, Gleeson is a little more empathetic, as you’ll see in the video above. In it, the actor talks Hell’s Kitchen in the ‘70s, human butchery, and the challenges of playing a mostly amoral character.
About the author
Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.