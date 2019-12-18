Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Downton Abbey's Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan on what royal they'd invite to stay

Marah Eakin
On Downton Abbey, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan’s characters—Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes—form the backbone of the household staff. Nothing happens in the house without their knowledge, and together, they act as a sort of historical record about the history of the house, and the way things have always been done. In this year’s Downton Abbey film, Mr. Carson came out of retirement to help supervise a surprise royal visit to Downton, though both he and Mrs. Hughes found themselves a little sidelined.

With the release of the film on home video, The A.V. Club thought it would be a good time to sit down with the pair to talk about the somewhat surprising smash success of both the show and the film, the royal they’d like as a house guest, and if the entire cast can hang out together without turning heads.

