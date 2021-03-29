Get ready to see this Black Adam ad on billboards everywhere next summer. Image : Warner Bros.

We’ve had a lot of fun over the years with Dwayne Johnson and his passion project, the DC superhero film Black Adam. From plot details, to casting updates, to which characters from the comics will be appearing in the movie, it’s been a long seven years since the actor first started metaphorically asking us if we could smell what he was cooking up in the DCEU. But now, there is light at the end of that long, incredibly buff tunnel, as Warner Bros. has set a release date for the movie.

Advertisement

July 29, 2022 has been announced as the day that Black Adam will make his big-screen debut in the DC extended universe, which is far enough away that it should hopefully give Johnson and his director, Jaume Collet-Serra (who directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise film for Disney), enough time to actually shoot the movie. Along with T he Artist F ormerly Known As The Rock in the lead role, the film includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

But an arguably more interesting battle will play out offscreen that weekend, as that is currently the same date Disney has claimed as the release date for Indiana Jones 5: The Old Man And The Sea (or whatever it’ll be called). There is likely very little chance both those films will end up coming out the same day—and given Dwayne Johnson just went on TV yesterday and announced the second-biggest superhero franchise is getting a shake-up on that day, our money is on Disney quietly pushing the dashing adventures of a certain archeologist to a different weekend.