Zamundans and honorary Zamundans rejoice, for all Prince Akeem has returned, and he’s brought all his old friends with him. As viewers of Amazon Prime Video’s Coming 2 America will quickly discover, all of their old Coming To America pals have returned for the new movie, from the gang at McDowell’s to Randy Watson, of Sexual Chocolate fame. There are deep pulls and callbacks a plenty, and all of that energy left Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall feeling like the sequel was, in some ways, a “high school reunion.”

In the video above, the pair reminisce about the making of the original film, speak to its immense impact on the culture , and reveal the movies they’ll always pause and watch when they’re channel surfing. Murphy also reveals a few behind the scenes details about James Earl Jones ’ role in the movie—namely that, because of his age, he was shot separately near his home and seamlessly placed into the movie. Long live King Jaffe Joffer.

If you’re thirsty for even more Coming 2 America content, check out our interview with Akiley Love and Bella Murphy, who play two of Murphy’s three daughters in the film. Bella Murphy is also his real-life daughter, so we talked to her about what she thought when she saw the original Coming To America, and quizzed the two about their favorite Ruth E. Carter looks from the movie.

Coming 2 America will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 5.