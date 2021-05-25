Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night In Soho Photo : Focus Features

Edgar Wright’s long-awaited follow-up to Baby Driver is even more long-awaited thanks to the pandemic year, which delayed the release of several films, including Last Night In Soho. Focus Features has released the first teaser trailer for Wright’s upcoming thriller, which looks like it has more in common with the horror flicks of Guillermo Del Toro than Wright’s genre-bending comedies—at least on a visual level, since the teaser is entirely wordless:



Starring Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) and Anya Taylor-Joy (whose cover of Petula Clark’s “Downtown” accompanies the trailer), Last Night In Soho follows a young woman and aspiring fashion designer (McKenzie) who moves to London, where she’s somehow able to go back in time to the 1960s and connect with her idol—a glamorous aspiring songstress (Taylor-Joy). Wright’s film, which hits theaters on October 22, definitely looks like a cool throwback to the psychological thrillers of the ’60s and ’70s, including the works of Brian De Palma and (sorry sorry sorry) Roman Polanski. The last shot in the trailer—a freeze frame that shatters like glass—really hammers that point home.

Co-written by Wright with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Last Night In Soho also stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, the late Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen.