Elisabeth Moss is visibly great in Blumhouse’s new take on The Invisible Man

Katie Rife
 and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
Filed to:Film Club
Film Club
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. This week, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss some new releases. First up, our critics take a look at writer/director Leigh Whannell’s ingenious update on The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss in top form as the central protagonist, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the eponymous monster.

You can watch the video version above, or listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of The Whistler, later today. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Katie Rife

