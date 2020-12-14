When the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer dropped in November, fans were treated to lush Irish landscapes, promises of romantic drama, and Jon Hamm doing Jon Hamm stuff. They were also treated to what The Guardian called “paddywhackery cliches and dodgy accents,” at least according to some critics. The National Leprechaun Museum of Ireland even weighed in on the trailer, saying “Even we think this is a bit much.”

Wild Mountain Thyme stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt said they saw it all coming, though. As Dornan tells The A.V. Club in the video above, the Irish (he’s from Northern Ireland) have a history of “taking the piss” out of each other, and that for a small island, Ireland has over 300 different dialects—meaning it would be hard for even someone from Ireland proper to get “an Irish accent” perfect.

In the video below, writer/director John Patrick Shanley notes that the Irish “disrupted John Millington Synge’s The Playboy Of The Western World, and William Butler Yeats had to tell at [an] audience for being obstreperous. More recently, Frank McCourt took a lot of guff in Limerick, where they said ‘Oh, you weren’t that poor.” Shanley concludes that, while he “loves the Irish,” he “doesn’t need for them to love [him] back.”