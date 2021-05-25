Emily Blunt says A Quiet Place: Part II was inspired by Jaws

Note: This footage was shot around the movie’s original release date, just before everyone went into lockdown. That’s why there are no masks and no social distancing.

So much of a horror movie’s fright capacity hinges upon suspense. Sure, the murderer with the axe is scary, but it’s the anticipation of the attack that makes the cinematic journey so thrilling for viewers.

That’s why Emily Blunt says A Quiet Place: Part II has big Jaws energy: It’s that suspense. It’s the fin cutting through the water, or the aliens’ clicks back and forth. That’s what creates that “jump out of your seat” energy, and what Blunt hopes audiences get from the Quiet Place sequel when it finally hits theaters this weekend.

Blunt’s thoughts on that and more can be found in the video above. We talked to her (pre-pandemic, hence the no masks and no social distancing) about why she almost opted out of the sequel, and the jangling sound her kids make that has become one of her favorite auditory experiences.

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters May 28.