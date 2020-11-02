In Netflix’s new (sort of) Christmas movie Holidate, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play Sloane and Jackson, a couple of perpetually single Chicagoans who are tired of the pressured attached to bringing a date for every single holiday event. It’s not just Christmas, either. It’s New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, and so on. Why couldn’t you simply enlist a Holidate to come along to all those boozy, high pressured events—a wing person of sorts who keeps the party fun and the parents occupied?

Being a rom-com, actually having a holidate turns out to be a little more complicated than all that. Along the way, though, viewers are taken through a full calendar year of festivities, tiny sombreros, green beer and all. For the video above, The A.V. Club talked to the film’s Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, and Andrew Bachelor about their favorite holidays, as well as what Christmas cookies they’re always drawn to first.