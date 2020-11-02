Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Emma Roberts, Jessica Capshaw, and Kristin Chenoweth pick the best Christmas cookies

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Holidate
HolidateLuke BraceyEmma RobertsKristin ChenowethJessica CapshawAndrew BachelorChristmasNetflixHolidays
1
Save

In Netflix’s new (sort of) Christmas movie Holidate, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play Sloane and Jackson, a couple of perpetually single Chicagoans who are tired of the pressured attached to bringing a date for every single holiday event. It’s not just Christmas, either. It’s New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, and so on. Why couldn’t you simply enlist a Holidate to come along to all those boozy, high pressured events—a wing person of sorts who keeps the party fun and the parents occupied?

Being a rom-com, actually having a holidate turns out to be a little more complicated than all that. Along the way, though, viewers are taken through a full calendar year of festivities, tiny sombreros, green beer and all. For the video above, The A.V. Club talked to the film’s Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, and Andrew Bachelor about their favorite holidays, as well as what Christmas cookies they’re always drawn to first.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This November brings Oscar contenders, a David Bowie biopic, and lots of Christmas fare

What is the scariest book you’ve ever read?

Ethan and Maya Hawke to star in coming-of-age Beatles comedy Revolver

The creators of South Park launched an entire deepfake studio to make Sassy Justice

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement