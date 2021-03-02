Bad Trip Screenshot : YouTube

If there’s one problem that most movies share, it’s that there aren’t nearly enough shots of regular people reacting to the wacky stuff the characters are doing. Thankfully, that kind of thing covers pretty much half of this trailer for Bad Trip, director Kitao Sakurai’s road trip/hidden camera prank movie starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish. The movie looks like an elaborate expansion of the kind of hidden camera bit that would be on The Eric Andre Show, but with some plot hooks involving Andre and Howery’s characters stealing a car that belongs to Haddish on going on a journey for some reason. The trailer and Netflix’s promotional materials are also very proud of the fact that it comes from “one of the guys who brought you Bad Grandpa and Jackass,” but it’s just a producer, so you should probably go into this expecting specifically an Eric Andre thing and not a Johnny Knoxville thing (his pranks are mostly done at the expense of himself and his friends, while Andre is here freaking out regular people).

Bad Trip is coming to Netflix on March 26.