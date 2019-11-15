In American Dharma, legendary documentarian Errol Morris sits down with legendary nightmare Steve Bannon for a series of conversations about politics, Trump, and classic film. Bannon says Morris inspired him to make his own movies, and Morris tells Bannon that he’s absolutely afraid of him. It’s an interesting conversation, and something that The A.V. Club talked with Morris about in a recent sit-down in Los Angeles. In the clip above, Morris talks about America’s divisions, Hollywood’s resistance to his film, and why he’s made over 1000 commercials.

