Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Errol Morris on Steve Bannon and what he likes about talking to powerful shitheads

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Errol Morris
1
Save

In American Dharma, legendary documentarian Errol Morris sits down with legendary nightmare Steve Bannon for a series of conversations about politics, Trump, and classic film. Bannon says Morris inspired him to make his own movies, and Morris tells Bannon that he’s absolutely afraid of him. It’s an interesting conversation, and something that The A.V. Club talked with Morris about in a recent sit-down in Los Angeles. In the clip above, Morris talks about America’s divisions, Hollywood’s resistance to his film, and why he’s made over 1000 commercials.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Errol Morris

B
If you see just one Steve Bannon doc, make it Errol Morris’ deceptively polite American Dharma
Bob Odenkirk, Errol Morris team up for a series of cute, terrifying climate change PSAs
FX loads up on some hot documentary content, including projects about Tupac Shakur, hip-hop, and true crime

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement