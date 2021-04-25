Even in defeat, Glenn Close remembers "Da Butt"

Glenn Close Photo : Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner ( Getty Images )

There are few greater losers in Oscars history than Glenn Close. Undeniably one of the great actors of her generation, Close has been nominated eight times for that most coveted of door stops and always comes up short. Many wonder how she could’ve been snubbed for The Wife. More still wonder what The Wife is.



This year’s Academy Awards was no different. Starring in the bad Terminators of contenders Hillybilly Elegy, Close, once again, lost. Nevertheless, the always magnanimous Close didn’t let another silly Oscars loss get in the way of her remembering “Da Butt.”



During a bit of Oscars name-that-tune hosted by Lil Rel Howery and Questlove, Close showed off her funk/go-go bonafides as well as her long-unseen dance moves by knowing “Da Butt,” the classic song from Spike Lee’s 1988 film School Daze.



“Wait a second. I know that’s ‘ Da Butt,’ ” Close said before saying “Da Butt” a whole bunch of times, which more than makes up for this likely being a bit.



“It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout outs to Sugar Bear, the backyard band, and the whole DMV. Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze, and my friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn’t nominated, so it couldn’t have won.”

Acting a bit taken aback by Glenn Close’s working knowledge of “Da Butt,” Howery pulled a Hail Mary and asked if she knew the dance. Does Glenn Close know the dance? This guy wants to know if Glenn Close knows “Da Butt” dance. Yes, she knows how to do “Da Butt.”



Close’s performance of “Da Butt,” as well as her encyclopedic knowledge of said “Butt,” made for one of the most exciting and surprising moments of a weird, awkward, and, frankly, confusing as hell ceremony that ended with the Academy accepting the award for Best Actor on behalf of Anthony Hopkins. Needless to say, it could’ve done with another two minutes or so of Glenn Close saying “Da Butt.”

