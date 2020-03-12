Extra Ordinary's Claudia O'Doherty picks her top 5 movie villains

Love and Inside Amy Schumer’s Claudia O’Doherty is used to playing sweet, nonthreatening characters, but she finally gets to break bad in horror-comedy Extra Ordinary alongside Will Forte to hilarious results. As it turns out, O’Doherty’s got a bit of a sweet spo t for movie villains: “the two kinds of characters I love are either mean, confident people, or like very nervous, embarrassed people.” In the spirit of villainy and Extra Ordinary, we asked the actor to rank her Top 5 bad guys from movies, and her list did not disappoint. Watch the video to find out why there’s nothing funnier than when an adult hates a teenager, and why it only takes a little “misleading advice” to be the villain of a Jane Austen story.

Advertisement