Extra Ordinary's Claudia O'Doherty picks her top 5 movie villains

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Claudia O'Doherty
Claudia O'DohertyExtra OrdinaryTop 5Muriel's WeddingWorking GirlElectionRosemary's BabySense And Sensibility
Love and Inside Amy Schumer’s Claudia O’Doherty is used to playing sweet, nonthreatening characters, but she finally gets to break bad in horror-comedy Extra Ordinary alongside Will Forte to hilarious results. As it turns out, O’Doherty’s got a bit of a sweet spot for movie villains: “the two kinds of characters I love are either mean, confident people, or like very nervous, embarrassed people.” In the spirit of villainy and Extra Ordinary, we asked the actor to rank her Top 5 bad guys from movies, and her list did not disappoint. Watch the video to find out why there’s nothing funnier than when an adult hates a teenager, and why it only takes a little “misleading advice” to be the villain of a Jane Austen story.

