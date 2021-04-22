Pete Wentz Photo : Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz is turning his new Apple Music radio show Loud And Sad Radio into the premiere destination for Pete Wentz fun facts, with last week’s premiere episode serving as a reminder that Kim Kardashian played his love interest in the “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” music video (Fall Out Boy was an up-and-coming band at the time and couldn’t afford vowels), and this week Wentz revealed that he could’ve had a small role in a bad X-Men movie and he seems really disappointed that it didn’t work out.

Here’s the story: It’s 2009, Wentz is working with Jimmy Kimmel for his celebrity-filled “Fucking Ben Affleck” sketch (which hasn’t aged all that great, conceptually), when he got a call from his manager saying he had been offered a role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The catch was that he’d have to immediately fly to Australia to film it, so Wentz decided to think about whether he wanted to do it while finishing up with the Kimmel sketch. Unfortunately for Wentz, by the time he had made his decision he studio had already found someone else, depriving him of his dream of being in the X-Men movie where Ryan Reynolds plays a version of Deadpool who gets his mouth sewn shut.

But there’s a twist! The role offered to Wentz was that of Chris Bradley, a mutant with electricity powers who is played in the final film by Dominic Monaghan from Lost and the Lord Of The Rings movies. Also, if you’ve clicked the link to the “Fucking Ben Affleck” sketch up above, you might also recognize him from that. So while Pete Wentz was waiting to decide if he should take this role while filming the sketch for Jimmy Kimmel, the guy he sings next to in that very sketch had already taken the role. The cruelty of Hollywood on display!

Wentz still seems bummed about it, though, adding that he thinks about how it could’ve been him whenever he watches the movie (implying that he watches the movie with some regularity, which is wild) and how he suspects that Monaghan “probably doesn’t even think about [it] ever.” It’s tragic, in a way, but it’s hard to deny that it would all be a little more tragic if we were talking about literally any movie other than X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

