Fantasy Island's Lucy Hale wonders how Katy Keene might fare in a horror movie

Lucy Hale can currently be seen living her high-fashion fantasy on The CW’s Katy Keene, but this weekend she’ll be living out a different kind of dark, twisted fantasy in the horror remake of Fantasy Island. In writer/director Jeff Wadlow’s tongue-in-cheek take on the beloved ABC series, Hale plays one of a handful of “lucky” visitors chosen to live out their dreams at a remote island resort. Of course, there’s a catch, and island overseer Mr. Rourke (Michael Peña) intends to make sure every guest sees their fantasies through to their “natural conclusions.” We sat down with Hale at the Fantasy Island press junket, where she told us about filming in Fiji and why she was eager to collaborate again with Wadlow. Hale also hypothesized how things might go down for Katy Keene and friends should The CW show ever decide to go the horror route.

