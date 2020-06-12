Movie theaters may be closed, but Netflix keeps churning out palatable productions that can be easily devoured in under two hours. For example, the trailer for Feel The Beat dropped yesterday, apparently taking a chapter or so out of the Hallmark playback with a big-city girl forced to crawl back to her fortunately charming midwestern hometown (the pointedly named New Hope, Wisconsin) in disgrace. You’ll never guess: Her former flame just happens to still live there as well!

Feel The Beat adds some Dance Moms theatrics to the Hallmark-esque mix, as performer April (Descendants’ Sofia Carson) slinks back home after crashing and burning on Broadway. There, she runs into her old dance teacher (the always delightful Donna Lynne Champlin), who’s looking for an assist for her young dance team full of scrappy underdogs. We’re definitely getting some Little Miss Sunshine vibes here from the big dance number, which we’re guessing will cause the underdogs to win the competition while also convincing April that her heart really belongs in Wisconsin. Again, just totally spitballing. We’ll find out for sure when the lively Feel The Beat debuts on Netflix on Friday, June 19.

