VideoInterview2019

Finn Wittrock on Judy, Finn Wolfhard and the Paxton/Pullman paradox

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Finn Wittrock
Finn Wittrock plays Mickey Deans in Judy Judy Garland’s confidant, business associate, and final husband. He’s young and hip, and promises to take the Wizard Of Oz starlet out of the nightly song-and-dance grind so she can stay home with her kids. It doesn’t work out, of course, but Wittrock is charmingly convincing as Deans.

The A.V. Club talked to Wittrock about his role in Judy, as well as his relation—or lack thereof—to Finn Wolfhard, the Stranger Things star that’s essentially the Bill Paxton to his Bill Pullman.

