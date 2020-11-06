The insidious machinations of gaslighting have been explored in psychological thrillers dating back to the 1940s (see: both Thorold Dickinson’s Gaslight in 1940, and George Cukor’s in 1944), while our fear of in-laws has been around as long as the institution of marriage itself. Both of these real-life horrors are at play in the harrowing new film, Kindred, the debut feature from writer-director Joe Marcantonio. Kindred stars Tamara Lawrance as Charlotte, a recently widowed mother-to-be who finds herself in the care of her late partner’s domineering mother (Fiona Shaw) and peculiar step-brother (Jack Lowden). The trio of actors bring their best to this dark—and occasionally darkly funny—game of cat-and-cat-and-mouse, keeping Lawrance’s Charlotte confined in their stately manor, with plans to keep her baby there as well. Ahead of Kindred’s premiere, The A.V. Club spoke with the Lawrance, Lowden, and Shaw about the perennially relevant themes of the thriller, and the trio revealed how its unique setting made for a surprisingly pleasant filming experience.

Kindred is available on digital platforms and VOD on November 6, and playing select theaters.

Image Credit: IFC Films

