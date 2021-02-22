Like many of us, Alyson Hannigan grew up entirely familiar with the comforting clickety-clack of a typewriter. It’s something she channeled for her role as mom and frustrated romance novelist in the new Disney Plus movie Flora & Ulysses. In the movie, Hannigan struggles to find her artistic muse while also struggling to remove a squirrel from her home. There’s a catch, of course: Her daughter, the titular Flora, is convinced the squirrel is actually a superhero squirrel, making their separation nearly impossible.

The A.V. Club talked to Hannigan about learning to type, her uncanny ability to talk to squirrels, and why her daughters have really gotten behind her appearing in this movie.

Flora & Ulysses is available to stream now on Disney Plus.