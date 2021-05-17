Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johnassson Screenshot : Marvel Entertainment

If anyone can bridge the gap between anti-Marvel film buffs and MCU fans it’s Florence Pugh. She’s the actor everyone wants to see in everything—no matter if it’s a period drama or an action-packed movie—and lucky for us, the newest clip from Black Widow is Pugh-focused, showing the actor as Natasha’s surrogate little sister and fellow assassin (as well as the other Black Widow), Yelena Belova.



In a clip that aired exclusively during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Natasha and Yelena are on the run from another assassin, and Natasha doesn’t have much of a plan. So, Yelena takes the wheel and knocks down their enemy with a car door. As Natasha drives them away from the scene, Yelena acts as if it’s nothing, saying “You’re welcome,” while sitting back without a car door by her side. Perhaps Yelena is even savvier than Nat despite being her protege. It’s unclear who the assassin was but there will no doubt be a showdown with villain Taskmaster in the movie.



We’re only a couple of months away from its premiere on July 9. It’ll be one of the few huge Marvel movies to be released through Disney+‘ hybrid launch, heading both to the streaming site and theaters.