Ford V Ferrari makes happy dads out of us all

In honor of the fast-approaching 92nd Academy Awards, airing Sunday, February 9, Film Club is taking a break from covering this week’s film releases to look back at the Best Picture nominees we didn’t cover last year. Yesterday, we hit Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood and Joker. For this week’s final episode, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the unabashed joy of watching James Mangold’s throwback dad flick, Ford V Ferrari.

You can watch the video version above and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussions of Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood and Joker, coming later this week. For further Oscars discussion, check out our previous Film Club episodes about fellow Best Picture nominees—Marriage Story, The Irishman, Little Women, and 1917. Look out for our episodes on Parasite, and Jojo Rabbit in the coming weeks.


