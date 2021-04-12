Frances McDormand and director Chloé Zhao on the set of Nomadland. Photo : Searchlight Pictures

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland is currently gearing up for its big Oscar run, fresh off being celebrated by the Golden Globes, the Venice Film Festival, and pretty much every other major award-granting body for its quiet depiction of life on the American road—and for Frances McDormand’s performance as a woman slowly learning to reconnect with the human race. To celebrate the film’s run through the awards categories, as well as its upcoming digital and Blu-Ray releases on April 13 and April 27, respectively, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the film, showing McDormand talking about how she found ways to blend her own history with that of her character, Fern, in order to give real history to a woman reckoning with her life in the aftermath of a powerful loss.

In addition to McDormand’s thoughts—and personal family photos—the clip also features commentary from Zhao, as well as from Bob Wells, one of several real-life vandwellers who appear as fictionalized versions of themselves in the film.

Nomadland is being distributed by Disney’s Searchlight Pictures arm; it arrives on digital video on April 13.