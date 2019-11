When making Frozen 2, Disney animators seem to have worked themselves into kind of a licensing corner. After all: How do you make a cuddly kids collectible based on a mythic horse made entirely of water? Frozen 2's h eads o f a nimation Becky Breese and Tony Smead aren’t really sure, but then again—that’s not their problem. That’s licensing’s burden to bear.

Breese and Smead talk about that water horse—The Nokk—and some Frozen 2 Hidden Mickeys in our interview with them above.